Vin Diesel voiced Groot for 15 years

Marvel Studios has put an end to the action of Vin Diesel as Big. Groot has appeared numerous times throughout the timeline. UCM, becoming one of the most charismatic heroes who is a favorite among fans. It took several artists to bring Groot to life as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but the voice of Vin Diesel is the most famous contribution. However, after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3it is not clear if Groot will be part of the future of the UCM.

Vin Diesel's run as beloved hero Groot in the MCU has come to an end

Vin Diesel lent his voice to Groot in each of the three films Guardians of the Galaxy of James Gunn, in addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, despite the drastic changes caused by the character's age. Diesel also reprized the role in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame y Thor: Love and Thunder. Groot proved so popular that he even got a series of solo animated shorts from Disney+titled I Am Groot, in which Diesel also played Baby Groot. Total, Diesel has played the beloved character for 15 yearsbut that streak ended with the second season of What If…?

This series of Disney+ presents stories set in alternative universes that explore the UCM from a different perspective. Groot also appears here, but it appears that Vin Diesel is no longer voicing him. On this occasion, Fred Tatasciore He was in charge of playing Groot. Interestingly, Tatasciore took on the role of Drax in the first season of What If…?

This could explain one of the reasons why Diesel did not give his voice to Big: As Tatasciore was already involved in the series, it would have been cheaper to maintain him than Diesel. Diesel is one of the biggest names in the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy and would have been an expensive hire, especially considering he just repeats the same line of dialogue, “I am Groot”.

La serie What If…? featured many famous MCU actors, although some characters were changed in the first season. Executive producer Brad Winderbaum noted that these changes were primarily due to scheduling conflicts between the lead stars with other projects. However, season 2 featured even fewer MCU actors. The fact that Vin Diesel does not continue as Groot It may also be due to the fact that he was recently accused of sexual assault on Asta Jonassonalthough this is just speculation.

It may just be a coincidence that Marvel did not want to have Vin Diesel in the role for completely different reasons. It should be noted that Jonathan Majors was fired from Marvel shortly after he was convicted.

