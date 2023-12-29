Vin Diesel has become a topic of debate in social networks after having been sued on December 21 for a former assistant for allegedly committing sexual abuse.

According to the American media TMZ, The lawsuit was made by a woman named Astra Jonasson who claimed to have been a victim of sexual assault when she worked for the actor as his personal assistant, 13 years ago.

According to Jonasson's statements, in 2010 she was hired by Diesel's company to help him while he was recording the fifth installment of the “Fast and Furious” saga; However, one night, he touched and kissed her against her will, and then fired her unjustifiably.

Now, Diesel has decided to break the silence and respond to the accusations against him, which he flatly denied.

Through his legal team, Toreto's interpreter not only defended himself, but, He said it was the first time he had heard about it in more than a decade.: “Vin Diesel categorically denies this accusation completely. “This is the first time he has heard about this complaint from more than 13 years ago,” his lawyer told Variety magazine.

As if that were not enough, the lawyer stated that the woman was aware that she would only be employed for nine days and that they have the necessary evidence that “completely dismantles this surreal theory,” although he did not give details about it.

It should be noted that the woman sued Vin Diesel, his sister and the company “One Race Films” for sexual assault, wrongful termination and hostile work environment.

