The protagonist of the Fast and Furious saga, Vin Diesel, has been accused of sexual assault. The events happened during the filming of the fifth installment.

Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual assault in Fast and Furious. The movie star is now facing a series of sexual assault allegations brought forward by Asta Jonasson, his former assistant. The lawsuit has been filed in the city of Los Angeles (California). Asta Jonasson claims that the Hollywood actor attacked her during the filming of the fifth film in the franchise, in 2010.

According to the lawsuit, Asta Jonasson was hired by Vin Diesel's production company for various tasks, including accompanying him to events and making sure to be nearby in photos if he attended without his girlfriend. Lawyers for the Fast and Furious actor's former assistant emphasize her intention to hold Diesel and those who allowed the sexual assault responsible.

In response, Bryan Freedman, Vin Diesel's lawyer, categorically denies the accusations, arguing that they are unfounded and lack evidence. The Fast and Furious actor's lawyer emphasizes that this is the first time they have heard about these events. He called them “extravagant.”

What exactly happened on the day of the attack, according to the prosecution?

Asta Jonasson's story describes a night when she was asked to wait for Vin Diesel in his hotel suite. Apparently, after the departure of some women, The Fast and Furious actor allegedly grabbed her, threw her on the bed and then tried to touch her inappropriately.

Asta Jonasson would have escaped from the situation and then requested that Vin Diesel leave. But he persisted with acts of sexual assault, allegedly touching her inappropriately and even masturbating in front of herwhile she felt terrified and desperately sought to free herself from the situation.

The lawsuit was filed thanks to laws that allow confidentiality agreements to be broken in cases of sexual abuse. Additionally, Asta Jonasson mentions the #MeToo movement and Time's Up as part of empowering her to seek justice.

The accusations have generated a significant stir in the midst of the premiere of the Fast and Furious saga and have put Vin Diesel, known not only for this franchise but also for his participation in others such as Guardians of the Galaxy and The Chronicles of Riddick, in the center of intense controversy.

Source: USA Today

What do you think about all this controversy? Don't forget to leave a comment.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.