Villagers in Mexico clash with criminal gangs, 14 people die. Photo/Illustration

MEXICO CITY – At least 14 people were killed and seven others injured after a group of armed men belonging to a criminal gang clashed with residents of a small village in Mexico .

Dramatic video of Friday’s brawl posted on social media showed villagers wearing cowboy hats with scythes and rifles hunting down and chasing suspected gang members amid bursts of automatic gunfire.

The governor of the Mexican state, Delfina Gomez, and other local leaders condemned the violence. They say it is the result of regional violence that has been building slowly for years. He assured the local community that maintaining order was one of his main priorities.

“These events have not paralyzed us, in fact they have reaffirmed our determination to improve security conditions in our beloved country. Rest assured, we will continue to work so that incidents like this do not happen again,” he said at a press conference, Saturday local time.

“You are not alone, we are with you,” he said as quoted by The Guardian, Sunday (10/12/2023).

Police in Mexico State, which borders Mexico City, said the clashes occurred in the hamlet of Texcaltitlan, about 130 km southwest of the capital Mexico City.

Officials said 10 of the dead were members of criminal gangs, while four others were villagers. Police did not identify the gang, but confirmed that the violent Familia Michoacana drug cartel had dominated the area for years.

The video shows the attackers wearing military-style uniforms, some of them wearing helmets. Villagers apparently burned their bodies and vehicles.