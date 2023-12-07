Denpasar Voice – A new chapter in Shayne Pattynama’s football career is being written, with the official announcement that the player will not be extending his contract with Viking FK beyond this season. Pattynama’s presence attached to Viking FK’s dark blue uniform will end in 2024.

The player who plays as a left back joined Viking FK in 2021, after his move from Dutch club, SC Telstar. Since then, Pattynama has become an integral part of the Viking FK squad, making over 100 standout appearances.

Pattynama’s achievements with Viking FK include helping the club win a bronze medal in 2021, appearing on the European competition stage in 2022, and being one of the main contributors in the current season.

Erik Nevland, Sports Director of Viking FK, issued positive comments regarding Pattynama’s departure. “Shayne is a fantastic signing for us, considering his huge contribution. We have watched his rapid development, and we always knew that his plans were only to be temporary at Viking FK before moving on to the next stage. We wish him lots of luck for what lies ahead, and thank you for everything you have done, both on and off the pitch.”

Further praise was expressed by Nevland, who added, “Shayne has been a fantastic ambassador for the club and managed to win over the fans in Stavanger. The presence of a foreign player who shows such dedication is always a source of pride for this club.”

This change not only marks a farewell between Pattynama and Viking FK but also celebrates the successful journey he has achieved during his time at the club.

Hopefully his next steps will bring the same success, and we hope that Shayne Pattynama will remain a positive icon in the world of international football. (Rizal/*)