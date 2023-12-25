Everyone knows that you don't need a Ferrari, Hennessey or Rimac for the fastest car in the world. The car that allows you to drive the fastest is the rental car. Ford Shelby also understands this and every few years converts the strongest Mustang into a special rental car. The latest edition of the collaboration with Hertz is called the Ford Shelby Mustang GT500-H and today we are testing it out.

To do this, we travel to New York where we can rent the GT500-H at a normal Hertz branch. You can drive the Shelby Mustang for $399 a day. There is an additional $0.75 for every mile you drive. And tax. And insurance. Anyway, time to put the Mustang through its paces on the track, right? Unfortunately, Hertz does not cooperate with this. And that got us thinking.

The race met the Ford Shelby Mustang GT500-H

There is a course in the city center of New York, namely for the annual marathon. To get a bit of a racing feeling, we challenge ourselves to run the New York Marathon faster than the marathon record of two hours, five minutes and eight seconds (the record we are trying to break in video was broken during the marathon of 2023, but that shouldn't spoil the fun, right?).

42.195 kilometers in less than two hours, how difficult can it be? Unfortunately, marathon runners are not bothered by speed limits, traffic lights and other road users. See below if we can break the marathon record with the Ford Shelby Mustang GT500-H. You will also learn how Shelby increased the power from the GT-500's 770 hp to more than 900 hp.