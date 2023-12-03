The Bronco Raptor is fantastic – wider than an apartment building and equipped with a twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 418 horsepower. It’s perfect for having fun on sand, gravel and mud. But is the F-150 Raptor R with its 710-horsepower 5.2-liter V8 even better for off-roading? To find out, we travel to the Johnson Valley in California.

Later in the video you will be introduced to the Ford Bronco DR: a bona fide desert racer (DR stands for ‘desert racer’). Transfer $295,000 (or about 270,000 euros) to Ford and they will make it race-ready for you. At the front is the ‘Coyote’ 5.0-liter V8. This also allows you to tackle any terrain on this planet. View the images below.