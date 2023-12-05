We must remember that Nintendo’s expansion into Japan continues. In view of the expansion of Nintendo Switch, new plans and projects have been announced in the country.

Specifically, they have shown the first moving images of the establishment of the new Nintendo Kyoto store, which opened in October. It will be located on the seventh floor of the Kyoto Takashimaya SC shopping center. Visitors can buy games, consoles and exclusive merchandise, and participate in various events. It has exclusive products not available in other stores.

We leave you with the tour:

Remember, with these initiatives, the company seeks to further expand the reach of its intellectual properties and bring the brand closer to fans in various ways. What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. Don’t forget that you can also review the 110 best Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

Fuente.