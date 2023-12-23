A Citroën Ami as you see it in the video below weighs just under 500 kilos. Lifting it and putting it in the compartment is just not possible. And if we can estimate it a bit, he is just too tall to be placed diagonally in the box. So you have to parallel park the cart completely independently. You would say that this is not such a problem with a section that is twice as long as the car, but now nothing surprises us anymore.

The video is a bit older, but is now going viral again on X. It's a kind of Threads, but without celebrities talking about the, er, spicy adventures of animals. By the way, we wouldn't be surprised if this video is the result of the question 'do you know what could really go viral on the internet?'. Judge for yourself, see the video below.