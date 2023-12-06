‘In November 2022, Ken Block and the Hoonigan team headed to Mexico City to film the next part of the Electrikhana series with the Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron. Just over a month later, the devastating loss of Ken Block put the project on the shelf – until now,” Hoonigan wrote under the latest Gymkhana. Watch Electrikhana Two below.

The latest Gymkhana has all the usual ingredients: tire damage, slow-motion images, a local reduction in air quality due to patched-up rubber – and a lot of controlled loss of grip. After the first Electrikhana in Las Vegas, the electric Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron is said to have been improved, although the new specifications are not known. Assume 680 hp and 640 Nm, distributed over all wheels.

At the end of the video you will see a look back at all previous Gymkhanas, where the driver still drove cars from Audi and Ford. Time flies: Ken Block has made the world happy for no less than 15 years with the fantastic Gymkhana films. Last January, the driver died at the age of 55 after an accident on a snowmobile.

Electrikhana Two