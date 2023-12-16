Somewhere in North Texas, where 1,000 horsepower – on methanol, that is – is child's play, this NASROD was born. The mastermind behind this creation is Jessie Jewart. He acquired a 1932 project car from a friend and spent a year building what he described as a mish-mash of aftermarket parts. Oh, and the thing has four-wheel drive.

The name NASROD is a combination of 'NASCAR' and 'Hotrod'. In fact, that's what the car is; a mixture of a stock car and a vintage car without a hood. There's a pushrod suspension, racing truck steering, and other parts that make this car a worthy tribute to the state of Texas.

The engine of the NASROD

With a little redneck math and some help from a buddy down the street, Jessie built the car. In the front is a gigantic 8.2-liter V8 that provides the power figure with three zeros. And that without a turbo. The NASROD does run on methanol. The car is so powerful that the drive shafts regularly broke, and that must be resolved before the car creates smoke screens.