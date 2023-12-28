In a parallel universe where modern car designs are inspired by motorsport technology from the 60s and 70s, we encounter creations such as the 'Half 11'. He got his name for 'the most obvious reasons'. It's part Porsche, part open-wheel race car. It is also a raw, retro motorsport dream of twin brothers Nikita and Iliya Bridan that has become reality.

Both brothers worked for various design houses in the automotive industry. Now the brothers have their own domain called Oil Stain Lab where they build great cars. For example, they once found a heavily damaged Alfa Romeo 105 GTV from 1974 that had fallen from a low loader. The brothers converted the wreck into an off-roader and named it the 'Dropped Alfa'.

Oil Stain Lab's most recent work is the Half 11. The front comes from a 1966 Porsche 912, while the rear consists largely of a homemade tubular frame that is reminiscent of old Formula cars. Take a step back and you'll recognize the Porsche 917 Spyder 'Turbopanzer' that competed in the Can-Am Series half a century ago.

The engine of the Half 11

The twins opted for an LS V8 mid-engine for the drive. The American eight-cylinder produces 660 hp and was installed in the car because the brothers wanted a reliable engine. Such a complex space frame would do its thing better with, you know, an engine that does it. The engine is attached to a six-speed gearbox from a 911 GT2 of the 996 generation for some extra Porsche points.

The Half 11 is an ode to the boundless creativity and vision of Oil Stain Lab. It is also the kickstart of a new project. The brothers want to refine the car for a generation obsessed with the romance of racing history, but who also want the comfort of digital tools. We predict a bright future for the Bridan brothers.