Folks, kids, start preparing excuses to not see your friends and family for a while, because the biggest event in gaming is coming. Watch this first official trailer for GTA 6 below. The most persistent rumor of recent years has in any case been confirmed: we are back in Vice City, the fictional equivalent of Miami.

The city has never looked so lively as in GTA 6. There are busy streets, cars, dirt bikes, police chases, crocodiles, parties and a pair of people who go through life as a kind of Bonnie & Clyde. We know that one of the characters goes by the name Lucia. We first see her in an orange prison jumpsuit. That must have something to do with the plot.

The cars in the GTA 6 trailer

Furthermore, in the trailer of GTA 6 we see a set of cars that look great. Porsche 911 lookalikes, but also a white Ferrari Testarossa – a nod to Miami Vice? – Lambos, muscle cars and even a Zagato, to which we in the editorial office take our hats off. You will also see the so-called street takeovers, where a group of cars take over an intersection to perform donuts.

More than anything, GTA 6 also seems to be a Florida Man & Woman The Game. Just Google “Florida Man” and see what silly posts pop up in the news feed. Florida is truly the crazy state of America, and GTA 6 seems to be a neat reflection of that. It remains to be seen whether the new Grand Theft Auto would be braver than number five.

This trailer alone bodes well for GTA 6. The first trailer has already been viewed more than 42 million times in seven hours. When the previous game was released in 2013, Rockstar Games made $800 million on the day of its release. The developer added a billion in two days. GTA 5 broke all records and became the best-selling entertainment product ever.

When is GTA 6 coming?

Considering the hype surrounding GTA 6’s trailer, the latest installment could come dangerously close to these records. Hold back your goosebumps for a while, because remember – at the end of the trailer, Rockstar announces that GTA 6 won’t be available until 2025. So you have a full year to clear your agenda for 2025.