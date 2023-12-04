Ultimately, Honda is just a company, including staff outings and that one colleague who doesn’t really take karting seriously. You know him or her: there is always one. Images from Honda show that Daniel Ricciardo is that annoying colleague. He carries out a merciless divebomb on Verstappen during Honda’s staff outing.

We start the video below during the kart race and just before the moment Ricciardo endorses his status as a karting barbarian. After cutting several corners (why do the piles of tires suddenly stop there?) Ricciardo takes the fast right turn again. This time he arrives with a lot of speed towards the intersection of the next bend.

Ricciardo picks out Verstappen and uses him as a brake. Verstappen spins and falls far back. For the entire karting part you have to rewind to 2:31:40. For those who just want the results: Verstappen and Pérez win the kart race before Tsunoda and Ricciardo. Verstappen summarizes the race: ‘Yes, it started quite well, but then Daniel decided to be a terrorist. He literally tried to kill everyone.”