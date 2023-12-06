A blood-curdling feature film about Max Verstappen’s past F1 season, that won’t happen anytime soon. Fortunately, there are still plenty of wonderful stories from motorsport to be told. Perhaps the 2021 F1 season will be made into a film, just to name a few. For the film Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia we go back further into the past.

The film is about the 1983 WRC season. Judging from the trailer, the story seems to mainly focus on the Lancia team and rally legend Walter Röhrl. He only drove six of the twelve races for Lancia that season, as he was not interested in a drivers’ championship. He also preferred to skip the tests by leaps and bounds. Nice detail: Actor Daniel Brühl, who plays Lauda in the film Rush, plays in this film as the Audi executive.

The 1983 WRC season

Audi is the reigning world champion with the groundbreaking Audi Quattro. Of course the team registers for the next season. The only setback: the following season the rules change and the Group B class is introduced. Audi improves the four-wheel drive concept and introduces the Quattro A1. Later in the season an even better version was released: the A2 with yellow stickers. The challenger is Lancia, as you might have predicted.

The Italian team also improves an old rally car, the 037, for the Group B category. The Italian brand sticks to rear-wheel drive, but uses lightweight materials such as Kevlar. On paper, Audi was already the clear winner at the start of the season, but thanks to a number of, uh, special tactics and the driving skills of Röhrl, Lancia still had a chance to win the title.

Possible problem in the movie Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia

We therefore hope that there will not be an F&F-like scene in which the drivers drive next to each other, look each other in the eye, one selects a gear lower and shoots away from the other. Because as you know, drivers rarely meet each other during a rally test. Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia can be seen in the better cinemas from January 5.