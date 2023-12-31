Since dubbing of video games into different languages ​​has existed, there has been a debate between those who prefer to play them with the original voices and those who change this option to, for example, Spanish. And although there are players who prefer these different ways of listening to or reading the dialogues, it has recently been revealed that games sell three times more if they are available completely in Spanish, according to a study.

In a report that revealed its results this week, the importance of the Spanish language in the video game industry and its impact on sales is highlighted, underlining the relevance of considering Spanish as a competitive advantage in the sector. These increases are observed in both free and paid games and are even more notable in adventure games. The study also highlights that adventure games usually have a more relevant narrative component than action games, which tend to be more dynamic.

You can read: Chile is the fastest country to download games from Steam in America: Mundo and Movistar are the fastest providers

This is the report “Economy of Spanish in the video game industry”, prepared by the Nebrija Spanish Observatory and directed by Professor Carlos González Tardón. In this, a total of 559 video games were analyzed, of which 386 were developed in Spain and 173 in Latin America. These games were released in 2015, 2016, 2020, 2021 and 2022 on Steam, a platform that allows estimating units sold and billing. The results indicate that the sale of games available exclusively in Spanish increases on average 1,236 units, almost three times more than those that do not include this language.

It is also noted that the games analyzed are available in an average of 6.04 languages ​​and almost 100% of them have all features in English (interface, voices and subtitles). And of the 173 games developed by Latin American companies, 25.43% are available only in Spanish from Spain, even above those available only in Spanish from Latin America (21.9%) or available in both (21.39% ). Furthermore, the results reveal that 31.21% of Latin American video games are not available in any type of Spanish.

Finally, Professor González, director of the study, comments that the results indicate that “the smaller the game, the more important the market of Spanish-speaking people is,” adding that this “collides with what is usually done in video games that , the smaller it is, the less invested in putting it in Spanish.”

“That is, we are a better market than we are perceived in the industry. It seems that this aspect does not affect sales and what we see is the opposite, which affects a lot,” he concludes.

(FUENTE)