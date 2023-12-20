It is an 'evergreen' of letters to Santa Claus, one of the most desired gifts. And like every year, there will be many children who will see this wish come true and will find among the gifts under the tree the latest version of their favorite video game, or new games to explore. But a new study launches an alert to those struggling with choosing the right one to give as a gift: watch out for 'loot boxes', is the message. Behind these surprise packages, options included in a large number of video games, a gambling risk could hide, especially if those who interact with these features are particularly at risk.

Loot boxes, what are they

Loot boxes are purchasable packages that offer random rewards: game tools, upgrades, additional functions. They have recently found themselves at the center of debate over their potential risks and are currently not regulated by gambling laws. Research just published in the journal 'Royal Society Open Science', conducted by the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom, has shown that people at risk (for example those with gambling and gambling problems) are more likely to interact with loot boxes compared to others. It is not the first time that research points the finger at these articles. In fact, several works have shown that they are structurally and psychologically similar to gambling, but despite the evidence collected on the links with possible risks, they still remain accessible to children, experts observe.

What the study says

The study by the British university is one of the largest and most solid ever conducted on loot boxes and has pushed experts to reiterate the request for greater rigor on these tools. The authors collected the thoughts of 1,495 players who purchase loot boxes and another 1,223 who purchase other non-randomised game content through surveys. Based on what emerged, the experts explained that taking the risk of opening a loot box was associated with people who had experienced gambling problems, impulsiveness and cognitions related to gambling, including the perceived inability to stop purchasing them.

The study then showed that any financial or psychological impact from purchasing loot boxes can disproportionately affect various at-risk cohorts, such as those who have previously had gambling problems. “Loot boxes – observes the lead author, James Close, University of Plymouth – are paid rewards in video games, but the player does not know what is inside. Due to the risk/reward mental scheme and the behaviors associated with access to loot boxes, we know there are similarities to gambling and this new work provides a more robust description that explores the complexities of the problem.”

The research, he continues, “shows that the use of loot boxes is driven by beliefs such as 'I will win in a minute,' which really echoes the psychology we see in gambling. The work conducted helps to provide a substantial set of evidence showing that, for some, loot boxes can lead to financial and psychological harm. However, it is not a question of making them illegal, but of ensuring that their impact is considered similar to that of gambling and that they are made implement policies to ensure that consumers are protected from these harms.”

The research was funded by the 'GambleAware' association and conducted together with the University of Wolverhampton and other collaborators. An earlier step in this study also found evidence that under-18s who engaged in loot boxes moved on to other forms of gambling. “Our research – concludes co-lead Stuart Spicer – adds further data on the fact that these features found in video games represent a problem for at-risk groups, such as people with dysfunctional thoughts about gambling, with higher incomes low and problematic levels of video game use. We really hope that these findings add to the evidence base showing the link between loot boxes, gambling and other risky behaviours, and that there is a greater push to take action and reduce minimal damage.”