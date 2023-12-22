Every old school gamer witnessed the growth of this industry, but we did not imagine that it would reach such a level, since today it is the largest entertainment in the world. At the same time, some of us regret those sales, loans or neglect of consoles and video games that are worth a fortune today. Well, there is someone in this world who is about to win the lottery thanks to a good decision made more than 20 years ago.

This seller closed his video game store more than 20 years ago and gaming would make him a millionaire

Nebraska resident Mark Odorisio is about to become a millionaire thanks to video games. According to a report from The Washington Post (via Tarreo), this man started a video game business in the 90s, specifically he set up a store dedicated to gaming in 1994. Those were the years of the SNES y SEGA Genesis in its prime in the United States and therefore Mark Odosorio's store was full of cartridges that were part of the tough competition between Nintendo y SEGA.

However, sales fell over time and by 1998, this seller decided to close his video game store, but at that moment he made a decision that could change his life today.

In general, and even more so having knowledge of the trade, the right decision would seem to be to sell off the inventory and try to recover as much money as possible since storing merchandise is not a good idea. In those years, the transition towards discs was advancing strongly thanks to PlayStation and some considered that these SNES and Genesis cartridges only existed as part of the past.

This video game seller's collection is valued at more than $1 million

The seller did not know that his inventory stored today is worth more than $1 million

However, Mark Odosorio decided that he would not auction off his remaining inventory and put it into storage because he had a hunch that in the future these video games could increase in value, especially since they would be sealed and practically new. The then-unknown treasure consisted of more than 300 video games, including new and sealed copies of Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy III, Mortal Kombat and else.

In 2021, the former seller was completely unaware of the video game collecting scene and thought it would be a good idea to give these 300 new, sealed cartridges to his nephews until one of his brothers, aware of the value of these titles, warned him that He could have a big business in his hands. After the collection was reviewed by specialists, it was valued at more than $1 million and now Mark Odosorio is considering the possibility of selling it to fulfill his dream of buying a house.

