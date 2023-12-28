In the minutes before The Game Awards 2023, Wholesome Games left us speechless with the announcement of Vivarium, an adventure reminiscent of 80s anime.

There is no doubt that The Game Awards 2023 was one of the best video game events we can remember. Before its start (around 01:30 in the morning), some games were shown such as the remake of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, or a peculiar adventure with an anime aesthetic.

At the time we didn't talk to you about it (there is a lot of content to get out), but it is worth remembering. It was at the presentation of Wholesome Gamesa small studio.

We were all waiting for the big announcements from The Game Awards, and we didn't pay too much attention to this peculiar 2D adventure game.

Its name is Vivarium, and it almost seems more like an anime from the 80s than a video game itself. In fact, in its first trailer it seemed like we had gone back several decades… and we love that.

Not much is known about this title, which, at the moment, It has no platforms or confirmed launch window. Will we see it in 2024?

A retro adventure with an eye for detail

Above you can see the Vivarium trailer. If you love eighties anime, you've surely fallen in love with it, and it's no wonder.

Its kinematics They remind you of the best episodes of Heidi or Marco, animes that are part of our childhood, but things get even more interesting with their gameplay.

You are a lifesaver a 2D top-down adventure (or isometric, because there are details of both), set in a land far from big cities and their hustle and bustle.

We control a girl who wears a yellow shirt and a green skirt. If they told us that she was an older Heidi, we would surely believe it. What comes next is a fantasy for any anime lover or Studio Ghibli films.

In the trailer, we see how the girl explores the house, as well as the surroundings (a forest and other houses), and even interacts with a man who runs a store. Also an anthropomorphic wolf appearswho is one of our neighbors.

The upper left corner shows the tool equipped (in this case, a shovel), as well as the hour of the day.

Absolutely all of the game's scenarios are designed as if it were an anime, which is a real delight (pay attention to the detail of opening doors). We are looking forward to sinking our teeth into it.

Not much else is known about Vivarium, but it is automatically one of the games we look forward to the most. Perhaps in 2024, Wholesome Games will reveal new details about this interesting adventure game, which reminds us of the best era of eighties anime.