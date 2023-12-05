“I’m a YouTuber now,” Lawson begins his first video as he climbs into a BMW M2. Yep, the racing talent from New Zealand is now a vlogger, according to boomer media. If the rest of his videos are as entertaining as this one, we will subscribe to the five-time GP driver’s channel. In his first video, Liam Lawson shows off his tuned Toyota Supra.

By the way, the M2 he drives does not belong to the substitute, although he did hesitate to get one. In the end he went for the Toyota Supra. After the driver has completed his fitness activities, he takes us to a parking garage. His new car is waiting there: a Toyota Supra of the A90 generation that is wrapped in a turquoise color.

Liam Lawson’s tuned Toyota Supra

“As you can see, a lot of work went into it,” Lawson says with a laugh. The color isn’t the only thing that has changed. “I just wanted to have some things done to my car, but once you have the virus, you just want to have everything done,” says the driver. For example, the daytime running lights are now yellow and there are new wheels, side skirts, a rear wing, an exhaust system and even the steering wheel has been exchanged.

It has also been moved a bit closer to the ground and the 3.0-liter six-in-line has been tuned from 340 hp to more than 450 hp. The goal is to bring the car to New Zealand. Towards the end of the video, Lawson drives his Supra. It imitates some turbo sounds and produces some pops & bangs with the new exhaust. When parking, he scrapes the bottom of the front bumper.