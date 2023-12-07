Whether it should be ‘certain and certain’ or ‘certain and certain’, we may never agree with our neighbors, but otherwise we generally get along well with the Belgians. The police, anyway. Squeaking across the border in the hope of shaking off the police no longer works since a recent change in the rules. The video below also proves this.

A Dutch police unit in an Audi A6 spots a Peugeot 208 with stolen Belgian license plates. The chase starts in the Netherlands, but it soon becomes clear that the Peugeot is heading towards Belgium. The officer passes the information on to his colleague in the control room, who then contacts the Belgian control room. The A6 crosses the border with the Belgian Peugeot.

Can the Dutch police pursue in Belgium?

The treaty between Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg has been renewed since October this year. The government explains that ‘national borders no longer apply during pursuits’. Previously, police were only allowed to cross the border ‘under certain circumstances’, which meant that many pursuits at the border had to be halted. Perhaps the Peugeot driver was not yet aware.

The Audi A6 follows the Peugeot 208 to Liège, Belgium, and the officer has had enough there. It’s a bad day for 208s, because the officer crashes the Peugeot into another 208. The suspect first gets pepper spray in his face and then jumps into the cold Maas himself. On the other side of the water, the Dutch agent is waiting for the man, who gives up.

Although the pursuit and arrest was entirely carried out by a Dutch officer, the Belgian police took over. A report has been drawn up for causing a collision. A bit of gaslighting (“Look what you made me do”), but we approve. An official report has also been drawn up for the theft of a car.