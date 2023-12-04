Long before the Porsche 911 Dakar appeared, tuners Singer and Tuthill worked together to build their own off-road 911. Did you forget him again? Get reacquainted with the Singer All-Terrain Competition Study, which cannot be called a Porsche. It is a new interpretation of the Porsche 911 (964 generation) where nothing is impossible.

There are two special 911s that are for one customer. The version we drive is the more rally-oriented version. The other prefers to stick to the asphalt. What does it cost? Many, many millions. The goal was to build an off-road racer without compromises. It uses an air-cooled 3.6-liter boxer engine with two turbos with somewhere between 450 and 600 hp. And it drives great.

Manual vs automatic

Later in the video we prove that a manual gearbox is better than the automatic transmission on all fronts. Why is it that the third pedal seems to disappear, even in cars with a combustion engine? And why do Americans get more manual transmissions than we Europeans? To find out, we pit the manual BMW M3 and Cadillac CT5 Blackwing against, er, a car with an automatic.