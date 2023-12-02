‘Assertive driving’ is the advice given by some driving schools, but we hear ‘aggressive’ for the first time here. Travis Pastrana is not what you would call an average driving instructor. And his 1983 Subaru GL Wagon is not what you would call a typical training car. The Family Huckster has an 862 hp four-cylinder boxer engine, active aerodynamics, a six-speed sequential gearbox, drives with four bar turbo pressure and is made for drifting.

Top Gear representative Jethro Bovingdon knows a thing or two about drifting, but can he perform when Pastrana is whining next to him? “Just steer left to go right.” Sounds easy, right? Lightning McQueen eventually succeeded too. Let’s see if Bovingdon can master drifting with the Subaru Family Huckster – because if you don’t drive this car aggressively, it won’t actually work very well.