This is not, as the title suggests, a 90-minute compilation of Max Verstappen’s ferocious statements over the on-board radio. No, this is the latest Mad Max movie titled Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. And it has been in the works for a while: Fury Road director George Miller told Top Gear in 2015 that two more Mad Max films were in the pipeline.

Fans of Fury Road know that Furiousa is the name of Charlize Theron’s character. This prequel tells the story of how this character is kidnapped and falls into the hands of Warlord Dementus (played by Chris Hemsworth) and his motorcycle gang. The younger Furiosa is played by Anya Taylor-Joy, who you know from The Queen’s Gambit.

Furiosa would like to go home, but that is not that easy in an apocalyptic world. Just go find a charging cable for your TomTom. So expect a lot of dusty car violence. You get a preview in the first trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The new Max Max film should hit theaters on May 24, 2024.

The first trailer of the new Mad Max film Furiosa