Those who play stupid games win stupid prizes. This is what a BMW driver experiences during a car meeting in Essex, England. At the exit of the meeting, an inconspicuous police car is waiting for people who cannot resist pressing the right pedal a little too deeply. You understand that the prize shooting is for the agent.
Turning off your flashing lights and waiting until everyone has forgotten that you are a cop, that only works with NPCs. Spectators therefore warn drivers leaving the meeting that a police car is waiting for them. For one BMW driver, the idea of eternal YouTube fame is apparently too tempting, and he still opens the throttle.
We dare not call it a serious violation (rather an argument why a limited slip differential is not an unnecessary luxury), but it is enough for the officer to give chase. It is not known whether the BMW driver has received a fine. However, someone in the comments says that another owner has lost his car.
Leave a Reply