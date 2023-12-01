Those who play stupid games win stupid prizes. This is what a BMW driver experiences during a car meeting in Essex, England. At the exit of the meeting, an inconspicuous police car is waiting for people who cannot resist pressing the right pedal a little too deeply. You understand that the prize shooting is for the agent.

Turning off your flashing lights and waiting until everyone has forgotten that you are a cop, that only works with NPCs. Spectators therefore warn drivers leaving the meeting that a police car is waiting for them. For one BMW driver, the idea of ​​eternal YouTube fame is apparently too tempting, and he still opens the throttle.

We dare not call it a serious violation (rather an argument why a limited slip differential is not an unnecessary luxury), but it is enough for the officer to give chase. It is not known whether the BMW driver has received a fine. However, someone in the comments says that another owner has lost his car.