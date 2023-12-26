Never before has such a richly detailed game been given such a simple title. Big Run sounds like you're trying to explain the concept of long-distance rallying using sign language to a very smart gorilla in captivity. But don't let the monosyllabicity of the title fool you.

This is a, for 1989, astonishingly accurate representation of the Paris-Dakar Rally, starring an unlicensed Porsche 959 – which had, after all, won the event three years earlier, in 1986. The route in the game followed quite closely the program of the real rally from the year before, starting in Tunisia, and then through Libya, Niger, Mali and Guinea, finally finishing in Senegal.

Big Run isn't that nice, is it?

It may sound a bit far-fetched if we describe landscapes made up of flat 16-bit blocks as 'visual'. But it makes it even better that Big Run manages to give every African country you visit its own color and atmosphere. Backgrounds, road surfaces and even the foliage that lines the special stages; everything changes and evolves as you cross the continent.

Meanwhile, T-junctions, steep cliffs and large dunes keep things interesting from the driver's perspective, as if dodging a small army of Mitsubishi Pajeros wasn't challenging enough.

The game isn't a piece of cake, but that's okay

Like all arcade games from that era, it's harder than being an Ajax fan in 2023, with excruciatingly tight time limits for each stage. Experienced players actually got to see Dakar in just over ten minutes. Even though that's probably about the same time it takes you to get to your local grocery store, Big Run somehow managed to feel like a perfectly squeezed together rally event.

And your reward for crossing the finish line on each stage? You were able to celebrate with a particularly adorable family of ostriches, who seemed to beat you at the time control every time during the rally. Okay, we knew those beasts could be fast, but seriously…