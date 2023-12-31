After 365 days it has arrived the time to say goodbye to 2023. Of course, we couldn't do it without our classic glasses that have been accompanying us year after year on such an important date as New Year's Eve. A magical way to celebrate this end and the entry of 2024 with you.

As we already told you on December 24, thank you with all our heart for having accompanied us daily and for your unconditional support so that VidaExtra continues to grow, but this doesn't end here. For next year we will continue to strive to offer you the highest quality content possible and keep you up to date with all the latest news related to video games.

2023 has undoubtedly been one of the best that the industry has experienced lately in terms of releases, although 2024 is not short at all because there are some very hot months ahead in which our consoles are going to smoke. Even so, you only have to look back to see that These last 12 months have been great.as you can see in these summaries.

We just want to wish you that the beginning and beginning of the year be wonderful. We hope that your 2023 has been worth remembering. And if this is not the case, don't worry because life takes many turns. The most important thing is that you enjoy it with your loved ones, that you are healthy, that you are happy and we hope that within 365 days you will be able to read this same dedication.

Happy new year from the VidaExtra team!