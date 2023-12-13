The App Store could change significantly in 2024. Bloomberg points out that the European Union (EU), in its efforts to control the dominance of Big Tech, prepares to ban some of the rules of the app store. The decision, which would be announced in the coming months, may be accompanied by a large financial fine for Apple.

The American media, which is based on information provided by sources close to the subject, specifies that the bloc's regulators are finalizing the details of the measure. It, they explain, seeks to dilute the privileged position of the Cupertino firm in the world of streaming music and is related to the battle started by Spotify about four years ago.

An achievement for Apple Music competitors

Apple could be forced to change the rules they are subject to apps like Spotify on the App Store to comply with new EU regulatory requirements. In any case, this would not be enough to satisfy the authorities, who could sanction the iPhone manufacturer with a financial fine of up to 10% of its annual turnover.

The information being handled at this time is unofficial and there is no defined date for the implementation of the measures. However, as we pointed out, sources point to the first months of 2024 for the formal communication of the EU's position on the matter, that is, just in time for the compliance limit of the Digital Markets Law.

The aforementioned regulation, remember, establishes a series of competition obligations that Apple must comply with. within the community territory regardless of the Spotify case. So we should see Apple open up its precious ecosystem to third-party app stores, iMessage bringing support for Android and so on.

Returning to the focus of this article, it may be valuable to analyze how we got here. The way to subscribe to Spotify until 2016 was very different from what is available today. Until then, users could pay and manage their subscription directly from the App Store, this was, in fact, the only integrated alternative available for the application.





The App Store rules prevented (and continue to prevent) using alternative payment gateways integrated into the system. This meant that the commissions for each transaction within the Apple application store “ate up” part of Spotify's income, so the Swedish firm decided to increase the price of its rate for iPhone users.

Over time, an avalanche of criticism emerged from Stockholm that described Apple's scheme as harmful to competition (remember that Apple has its own music service Apple Music). The conflict took another turn when Spotify made a series of complaints official with the European Union starting in 2019.

Spotify accused Apple of forcing it to increase the price of its service above that of Apple Music due to the 30% App Store commission. Along those lines, he added that the Cupertino company applied a series of restrictions if they finally decided not to use Apple's payment gateway and asked for their elimination to “be able to compete fairly.”

This case, precisely, is the one that has been advancing over the years. We have to wait to find out if Bloomberg's sources are right and Spotify will achieve his long-awaited victory. Of course, this is not the first time that Apple faces a major company over the rules of the App Store. Epic Games followed suit with a high-profile court battle.

