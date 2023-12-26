Suara.com – The Indonesian Industrial Area Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP), which houses the operations of PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS), provided compensation worth IDR 600 million for employees who died as a result of a smelter explosion.

“The amount of compensation provided by PT IMIP is IDR 600 million for each victim,” said Media Relations Head of PT IMIP, Dedy Kurniawan, in a written statement, which was received Suara.comTuesday (26/12/2023).

Meanwhile, victims injured as a result of this incident will receive compensation according to the injuries they suffered.

“For non-fatality victims, the compensation given is based on their respective cases,” he said.

Dedy admitted that his party would make all improvements in accordance with applicable regulations.

To this day, he said, the death toll from the explosion reached 18 workers. 10 of them are Indonesian citizens (WNI), while the remaining 8 are foreigners from China.

“The victims who died have been sent to their respective families' homes,” said Dedy.

Previously, PT IMIP had also distributed initial compensation of IDR 25 million per person for each death victim. Including the cost of delivering the body until it arrives at the respective family's home.

Not only that, PT IMIP has coordinated with BPJS Employment to provide other compensation.

As a result, the victims who died will receive compensation that will be received by their heirs, in the form of guaranteed compensation of 48 times their wages.

Previously, the smelter furnace belonging to PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) in Morowali Regency, Central Sulawesi (Central Sulawesi) was reported to have experienced a severe explosion.

This incident was accompanied by news about the loss of life as a result of the incident.

Initial information states that the PT ITSS smelter furnace explosion occurred in the PT Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (PT IMIP) area in Bahodopi District, on Sunday (24/12/2023) morning.