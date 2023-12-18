For the red and whites, another defeat in Trento: four goals and an endless crisis that will cost the coach his job. Torres scores 1-1 at Manuzzi, a point also for Pescara in Ancona

Here's everything that happened in the packed Sunday programme: 15 matches (plus one postponed, Gubbio-Recanatese, due to damage caused by the wind at the Barbetti stadium). The draw for the semi-finals of the Italian Cup is scheduled for Tuesday, live in the afternoon on Sky (Padova, Lucchese, Rimini and Catania qualify).

series c, group a

While waiting to compete on Friday 22nd at Nereo Rocco, Triestina and Padova both keep up with the pace of winter champion Mantua. At the Euganeo the round 3-0 win over Fiorenzuola came thanks to goals from Belli, the man of the match Michael Liguori and – after Cremonesi's expulsion – Bortolussi, reaffirming the strength of Torrente's team which remains the only undefeated among the professionals. In the afternoon, with much more suffering, Triestina had also done its part: from the away game in Novara, where he is a much loved former player, Attilio Tesser returns with three points (3-2) only remedied late in injury time thanks to Finotto and Malomo, after Corti and Scappini overturned Celeghin's initial guest lead on a penalty. Instead, Vicenza's defeat in Trento (4-1) was a real defeat, with Aimo Diana's bench destined to collapse in the next few hours (the arrival of Stefano Vecchi in his place is possible) and the resignation of the manager. d. Sagramola arrived late in the evening: Ferrari responds to Rada, but then Tedino's team – which came from three defeats – comes back ahead with Attys, and then takes off with Anastasia and the newly entered Petrovic. Virtus Verona returns to success, with the 2-0 over Pro Patria achieved in the second half by Begeldo's great goal and then by Casarotto's second. It's an excellent Arzignano (seven points in the last three games) who gives Pro Vercelli a clear 3-1: Nepi responds to Paris' first lead, but then Bianchini's team extends thanks to Lakti and Grandolfo. The 0-0 in Alessandria-Legnago is a tight squeeze for the guests: goalkeeper Liverani is in fact keeping the gray team afloat, locking down a point which thus allows Pirozzi's team to get ahead of Novara (last alone).

series c, group b

The clash at the top of the Manuzzi between Cesena and Torres ends in a draw, played in front of over 12 thousand spectators of which more than 500 arrived from Sardinia. The final 1-1 came at the start of the second half, with Fischnaller replying to Cristian Shpendi's lead within four minutes (five goals in the last five games for the Albanian u21 international). Cesena – which maintains a two-point lead in the standings – complains of a couple of goals disallowed (Berti for offside in the first half, Shpendi himself for an attacking foul in the final), but there remains a good show offered by those who at the moment they seem to be the only two candidates for direct B. While waiting for the postponement of Arezzo which will see Perugia involved (Cesena will arrive at Curi next time), provisional third place shared by Pescara and Carrarese. With deputy Bucaro replacing the convalescent Zeman on the bench – but the coach still said goodbye to the team on the eve – Pescara drew (1-1) the Adriatic derby in Ancona: the home team took the lead with Coli Saco, a close draw by Cangiano who takes advantage of an error by goalkeeper Vitali (reserve, fielded by Colavitto in place of the injured Perucchini). Carrarese also reaches 31 points, regaining the three points by narrowly surpassing Lucchese thanks to Simeri (first goal of the season for the former Bari player). Pontedera continues to climb back into the playoff zone, exacerbating Olbia's crisis – for Canzi a former away match – by knocking them out at Nespoli with a clear 3-0: after just 11' an incredible own goal from the son of art breaks the balance Federico Zanchetta, who surprises and goes past his goalkeeper with a long and senseless throw backwards from (almost) midfield, then the former Cagliari player Delpupo and Ianesi close the score in the second half. Draw fought in the survival match Vis Pesaro-Sestri Levante (2-2): Vis took the lead twice with the Icelandic Karlsson (loan from Venezia), but the Ligurians reacted in the first half with Sandri and then in the 92nd minute (immediately after 2-1) with the final equalizer from Parlanti.

series c, group c

Draw (1-1) for Picerno in Brindisi, a result that makes Juve Stabia happy, leaders and already winter champions with five points ahead of the Lucanians (whom they will visit in the last first leg on Friday 22 December): it happens all in the second half, Emilio Longo's team took the lead with Santarcangelo's header well served by Ceccarelli, but immediately afterwards Bunino equalized on a penalty awarded after contact between Esposito and Albertini. Overwhelming Crotone in Monopoli: 3-0 with the signatures of Gomez, Tumminello and Felippe on penalties, Zauli's team – whose lack of dismissal, by will of the team, is paying – climbs to provisional third place and puts the Tomei's bench (fourth knockout in a row). Eziolino Capuano's Taranto, a great former player at Partenio where he launched the career of Fabiano Parisi, snatched a point in Avellino: the 0-0 final certifies the opaque moment for Pazienza's team, given that the success of the previous round in Benevento was the only one of the last five days (to which add the elimination in the Italian Cup at the hands of Lucchese). Draw with the bubbles in the 3-3 of the salvation clash between Monterosi (where Romondini returned to the bench) and Turris: the Lazio team ahead with a brace from Rocco Costantino, overtaking the guest thanks to Maestrelli, Nocerino and Riccardo Maniero, until the final draw Sofa.

