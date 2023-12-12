This December 12 marks two years since the death of the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, considered a symbol of Latin American culture.

According to his official website, he was born in 1940, in Huentitán, Guadalajara. He received his first guitar at the age of 8 and at that time he set his goal of being a singer, an ambition that He managed to become a professional in 1966, when he recorded his first hits: “Tu Camino y El Mío”, “Perdóname” and “Cantina del Barrio”.

Among other of his best songs are: “Volver, Volver”, 1972, “El Rey”, 1972, “La Ley del Monte”, 1975, “Los Mandados”, 1977, “Mujeres Divinas”, 1988, among many others.

“Chente”‘s career spanned more than five decades as a singer, music producer and actor. He left a legacy of 25 films and more than 100 albums that earned him 9 Latin Grammys, 3 Grammys, 6 Billboard Awards, 14 Lo Nuestro Awards.

In addition to the “Person of the Year” award given by the Latin Recording Academy, multiple Gold, Platinum and Diamond albums and even, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Their albums over the years would become the historic amount of 75 million records sold and a successful crossing of technological barriers with more than 800 million streams on digital platforms and 4.4 billion views on its YouTube channel.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Vicente Fernández Mexican regional singers

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions