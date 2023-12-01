If you are confident that things will ever work out with Viaplay, now is the time to buy shares. According to market analyst Jean Paul van Oudheusden, the company that now has the F1 broadcasting rights is ‘actually worth nothing’. In fact, he tells BNR that the company is ‘technically bankrupt’. This is the conclusion of the expert after seeing the company’s quarterly figures.

For the full financial explanation you will have to listen to everything at BNR, but the bottom line is that: 350 million euros needed is to keep our heads above water. A Czech investment fund and Canal+ would be willing to pay two-thirds of that in exchange for some shares. The last part must be collected at the fair.

Viaplay will remain in the Netherlands

In addition, the bonds still need to be restructured. You don’t have to understand all that, but it is important that the shareholders still have to approve all these plans. According to BNR, it will not be clear until early February 2024 whether Viaplay will continue to exist or will go bankrupt. If all goes well, the streaming service will also remain active in the Netherlands.