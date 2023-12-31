Football and friends missing in 2023: the races of Mazzone and Lodetti, the light of Suarez, the star of Bet

Spoon River of the year of little grace 2023 which took away too many friends of our football. They live in memory and in what they taught us. Ernesto Castano (January 5). He gave the Lady 3 shields and the same number of meniscus. Heart of steel and knees of glass. Captain of the “Workers' Juve” who took the title from Grande Inter in '67. Gianluca Vialli (6 January). He taught us that even the worst possible enemy, death, must be treated with respect. “I put her on board, she travels with me”, he explained. The epilogue of his young life was an ordeal, but also the sublimation of his clear career as a sportsman. Luca was the best student of Rita Levi Montalcini who recommended: “Add life to days, not days to life”. Vialli did not fight to last longer, but to live more intensely, until he became European champion, inspiring the Azzurri. The tears he cried at Wembley on the shoulders of his friend Mancini were tears of farewell, but also of victory.