The Italian brand and icon exceeds one billion euros in value. The result of the Interbrand study

December 6, 2023

Renowned world and a real one symbol all over the globe, the Vespa brand recorded a valuation of more than one billion euros (1,079 million), marking an increase of 19% compared to the previous valuation (906 million euros in 2021).

This data emerged from a study commissioned by Piaggio Group alla global brand consultancy Interbrand on Vespa. In this study, the global relevance of the brand is underlined, highlighting its global presence in terms of distinctiveness, design, lifestyle and fun.

Vespa, a symbol throughout the world



“The term ‘iconic’ is often overused, but there’s really no other way to define this brand,” he says Manfredi Ricca, Global Chief Strategy Officer of Interbrand. “Vespa is a historic but continually evolving brand; it is deeply Italian and loved globally; it is premium and at the same time inclusive. Our evaluation work not only puts the success of this desired and requested brand into numbers, but also shows That Vespa can embody values ​​such as freedom and joy of living, conquering new arenas beyond the boundaries of mobility. The scope and success of the collaborations demonstrate this.”

I study



To evaluate the economic value of the Vespa brand, Interbrand has employed well-established proprietary valuation methodologies. In the financial analysis, primary data has been integrated along with quantitative studies from global market research conducted in the 10 main Vespa reference markets, namely Italy, France, Germany, Spain, United States, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, China and India.

The study confirms that Vespa it goes beyond the mere functionality of mobility on two wheels, representing, globally, not only a means of expression within communities, but also an object of leisure and entertainment for consumers. Recent collaborations with brands such as Dior, the Disney Pixar film Luca, Justin Bieber, Lego and, more recently, Mickey Mouse have further contributed to strengthening the uniqueness of the brand.

The analysis of the 10 factors that make up the competitive strength of the brand – included in the Interbrand study – highlights that affinity and distinctiveness are Vespa’s strong points. This not only emphasizes the deep connection between this icon and its customersbut also his ability to create a bond emotional through highly differentiated and innovative initiatives.

The results of these analyzes indicate that, in the current and complex macroeconomic scenario, the Vespa brand acts as a mitigator of risk and a true business accelerator. This is further confirmed by the constant increase in Vespa’s ability to influence consumer choices in a sector traditionally oriented towards usage motivations. A further significant element it is the positive phase crossed by the Piaggio Group in 2022, which it achieved the historic milestone of 2 billion euros in turnoverwith growth of +25% compared to the previous year.