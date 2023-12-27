The fourth season of El Desafío is close to seeing the light of day. After Ana Guerra was crowned in the previous edition, we have eight new brave people willing to give everything to win this edition.

This time, the protagonists will be Mar Flores, Mario Vaquerizo, Pepe Navarro, Marta Díaz, Chenoa, Adrián Lastra, Pablo Castellano and Mónica Cruz, who has already acknowledged being very motivated.

The demand is still maximum, but in this season the contestants will face completely new tests that will bring more excitement to each program. Excitement, nerves and competitiveness are guaranteed in an edition that promises to be magical.

Very soon, on Antena 3, we will be able to enjoy El Desafío again. Are you going to miss it? Don't lose sight!