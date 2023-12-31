Have you ever felt lost looking for something new to watch on Netflix? The solution could be in the platform's secret codes. These codes, little known to the public, open the doors to hidden categories, full of cinematographic treasures and series waiting to be discovered.

Netflix, the streaming giant, hosts a unique classification system. This system, powered by a combination of artificial intelligence and human effort, categorizes content into micro-genres or “alt-genres.”

The list of these codes is extensivesurpassing 36,000, and growing, offering fans a way to personalize their viewing experience.

Netflix's secret codes date back to the time when the company was dedicated to DVD rentals. Originally, these codes were linked to a public genre tree on Netflix.com. One fan, curious and diligent, extracted all the codes from that genre tree and shared them online. Since then, thousands more have been added, keeping this peculiar feature alive.

How to use Netflix secret codes

Using these codes is simple. You just need to open your browser, go to the Netflix website or the Netflix app search box, and type this: https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CODE

Change CODE to the chosen secret code. For example, if you search for something specific like “British Television” (code 81240711) or “Witchcraft and the Dark Arts” (81552046), these codes will take you directly to those hidden collections.

Some popular codes include “90 Minute Movies” (81466194), for those short on time; “Engaging British crime TV series” (1192582), with gripping dramas; and “Cyberpunk” (1964512), for science fiction fans. These codes open up a world of options, from irreverent comedies to relentless thrillers.

More secret Netflix codes

90 Minute Movies (81466194): For those who want to enjoy a complete movie in a limited time. Action with a Touch of Romance (81647318): A mix of adventure and love for those looking for something more than pure action. Sophisticated Horror (3261672): For lovers of the horror genre who prefer a more elaborate narrative and disturbing atmospheres. Irreverent TV Comedies (75480): Television series that break with convention and dare to be different. K-Dramas for Beginners (2953105): Ideal for those starting out in the fascinating world of Korean dramas. Films Directed by Women (2974953): A selection that celebrates cinematographic works directed by talented filmmakers. Pop Culture Icons (81278963): A look behind the scenes at the lives of celebrities and sports stars. Reluctant Adults (3053870): Stories about the difficulties and challenges of assuming adult responsibilities. Thrillers Implacables (81226732): For those looking for suspense and strong emotions. Charming small towns (81615585): Series and movies set in idyllic small towns. Supernatural dramas (81238162): Dramas with a touch of supernatural or fantastic elements.

Netflix secret codes offer an innovative and fun way to explore the immense catalog of the platform. With them, finding that perfect movie or series, that perhaps you didn't even know existed, becomes an adventure in itself. Dare to try them and discover a world of cinematographic and television possibilities!