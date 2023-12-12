Suara.com – Chef Renatta’s name suddenly became the spotlight after Vidi Aldiano’s surprising statement. The reason is, Vidi said that Chef Renatta was married.

This was revealed by Vidi when he appeared as a guest star on Deddy Corbuzier’s podcast. Not alone, he was accompanied by Chef Renatta and Danilla Riyadi.

When discussing friends’ weddings, Vidi revealed that Chef Renatta and Deddy Corbuzier were married. Suddenly this shocked the public.

Chef Renatta by Antoine Fantino (Instagram)

Because many people think that Chef Renatta is not married. Apart from that, some people think that Chef Renatta is single and does not have a girlfriend.

The revelation of the fact that Chef Renatta is married has made people even more curious about who her husband is. There are allegations that her husband’s name is Antoine Fantino.

Who is Antoine Fantino?

For fans of Chef Renatta, this name may not sound familiar. The reason is, Antonine Fantino was rumored to be Chef Renatta’s girlfriend several years ago.

Chef Renatta even shared several portraits of himself and Antoine. The man who is now thought to be her husband is apparently not Indonesian but French.

Not much information has been found regarding his biodata. Including regarding the location, date of birth or parents and family.

Meanwhile, for work, Antoine Fantino has a very different career from Chef Renatta. So, what is the job of the man who is thought to be Chef Renatta’s husband?

Chef Renatta by Antoine Fantino (Instagram)

Traced from several sources, Antoine Fantino has a job in the furniture and furnishings sector. He is said to be an alumni of an institution called LICP.

For his career, Antoine has several skills that are no less interesting. He is an expert in quality management, supplier sourcing, quality control, and other skills related to his career.

Meanwhile, for the company where he works, Antoine Fantino has moved from one to another. Antoine is reported to have worked in Indonesia, specifically at Pijar Sukma Indonesia, with the position of Quality Manager – R&D.

His experience was even more interesting with the Buyer position at Amadeus-Cades SA, which still focuses on the furniture sector. Antoine then continued his career at Maisons du Monde as Quality Sourcing Manager specifically for the Southeast Asia region.

After traveling in several companies, he decided to set up his own company. He is the owner and General Manager of CDL Home based in France.