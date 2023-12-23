The exchanges between the two have become the subject of regular attention in a season that, on the whole, has been devoid of alternative narratives thanks to Red Bull's dominant and overwhelming position at the top of the standings.

When Motorsport.com asked the world champion to talk about their relationship in an exclusive interview, Verstappen said he appreciated Lambiase's often cutting tone.

“This is how our relationship works,” Verstappen explained. “I would be very, not angry, but I wouldn't want to have an engineer who is very monotonous or who just says 'copy… check this'.”

When asked if he needed to be tested by Lambiase to perform at his best in 2023, Verstappen replied: “Yes, I need a bit of 'fire'. That's how I like to work.”

The Dutch driver also said “I think people love him” when discussing how much time was given to their often very acrimonious radio exchanges on live F1 television this season.

“But this is our relationship,” he continued. “We are very direct and if we don't like something, obviously we communicate it. It's also a bit F1's fault, because they broadcast everything just to create attention.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gianpiero Lambiase, Red Bull Racing race engineer

“They wouldn't need to broadcast them, if you know what I mean. So, I think they like the excitement to come out too. But our relationship has never changed in that sense. And even after the race we're absolutely fine because, obviously, we are there to win it.”

Verstappen also rejected the suggestion – made publicly by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in the aftermath of the British GP – that he had been swearing on the radio.

Hamilton had joked: “You know he means business when he puts the 'F' in front” after finishing third at Silverstone behind Verstappen and McLaren driver Lando Norris.

In this year's Austin race, Verstappen said he was annoyed by Lambiase's messages while dealing with a problem when Hamilton was closing in on the race.

However, the Dutchman reiterated that his comments or radio tone at any time have “nothing to do with pressure”.

“In Austin I wasn't happy with what was happening and I needed to concentrate fully on braking to be consistent,” explained Verstappen. But it's good that other riders think like this. For me, however, I'm never… Well, even if I'm under pressure I still don't make mistakes. So, that's fine.”

