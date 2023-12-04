The driver has frequently indicated that Max Verstappen will not continue driving in Formula 1 until he is forty. It may well be that 2028 is Verstappen’s last year. And after that? After this, the F1 champion wants to try in other racing classes. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is on Verstappen’s list and he can form a team with Fernando Alonso.

At the Honda Racing Thanks Day, Verstappen is asked with whom he would like to form a ‘dream team’. ‘I’ve already talked about it with Fernando. He said that if he does it again, he only wants to do it with me,” says Verstappen. As far as we are concerned, driving for Aston Martin would be a logical choice. Alonso drives for Aston Martin and Verstappen has a Valkyrie.

The problem for Verstappen with Le Mans

The Dutch F1 champion is of course down-to-earth: ‘I thought: that’s cool.’ Verstappen still foresees a problem in the WEC rules. “The problem with Le Mans is that there is no minimum weight for the driver and I am a fairly heavy driver, so I have to find light teammates to compensate for it.”

Fortunately, Alonso is not the biggest and therefore ‘quite light’, according to Verstappen. “But then we still need one, so we have to look around,” the Red Bull driver rightly notes. MotoGP rider Marc Máquez will also be present at the Honda event. He applies for the third seat with a wink: “I’m lighter than Fernando, aren’t I.”

Who should ride as the third driver? Lewis Hamilton would complete the F1 dream team, but would he share a car with his two arch-enemies? Maybe dad Jos wants to park his rally Fabia for a while, go to the gym for a few weeks and complete the team. Or could there be another Dutch, ex-F1 driver who would like long-distance racing?