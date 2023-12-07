The Venetian club clarifies the operation of the financial police with a note: “Spontaneous collaboration with the investigators. Sponsorships have nothing to do with it”

Verona intervenes clearly with a statement on the operation of the financial police which involves the yellow-blue club. The investigation, called “Cyrano” and directed by the Reggio Emila Prosecutor’s Office, is investigating sponsorships obtained through false invoices issued by a “paper company” in Modena and recorded in the balance sheet to reduce costs. 22 companies were involved, including Hellas, for a total fraud of 10 million. There are 26 suspects and among them the owner of the Veneto club Maurizio Setti.

the note

Verona specifies that: “The Guardia di Finanza is carrying out an investigation into a third company and not into Hellas Verona. No search was carried out either at the headquarters or elsewhere. The club has spontaneously made its accounting findings available to the relations with said company, which consist of the receipt of only three invoices relating to the tax period of four years ago and in any case of modest amounts. The dispute, it is further specified during the verification, could be equivalent to approximately 50,000 euros. In any case , it is categorically denied that the subject of the requested tax documents relates to sponsorship contracts, a topic that no one has ever talked about”.