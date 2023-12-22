According to the club, the seizure would not involve Hellas assets

Following the execution by the Guardia di Finanza of Bologna of the preventive seizure decree concerning the 100% shareholding of the company Star Ball Srl in Hellas Verona, the Verona club issued a statement to clarify the happened: “The seizure affair does not concern the assets of Hellas Verona FC spa (“HV”), which are not affected. The seizure is part of, as yet another judicial skirmish, in the dispute between Maurizio Setti's corporate group and the corporate group by Gabriele Volpi. The shareholdings in HV owned by Star Ball srl, a company (owned by Maurizio Setti) that had purchased them from HV7 spa, which in turn had acquired them from H23 spa, were seized. In 2020, the companies HV7 and H23 (attributable to Maurizio Setti) were declared bankrupt by the Court of Bologna at the request of the Volpi Group, which is the only entity to claim to be their creditor. There are no other substantial creditors of HV7 and H23. Both failures were overturned by the Court of Appeal of Bologna. The revocation of the bankruptcy of HV7 was definitively declared by the Court of Cassation with decision no. 29773/2023 of 26.10.2023.

The Court of Cassation confirmed the ruling of the Court of Appeal of Bologna, noting that the Volpi Group has not proven to be a creditor of HV7. HV7 – from which Star Ball srl purchased the shares in HV – is therefore back up and running. The confirmation or revocation of H23's bankruptcy is, however, still subject to the judgment of the Court of Cassation. The Bologna Prosecutor's Office – alarmed by the press reports (which are completely unfounded) about the possible sale by Star Ball srl of the shareholdings in HV – deemed it appropriate, at the request of the Volpi Group's lawyers, to seize them preventively. It did so only in the event that, in the future, the bankruptcy of H23 were to be definitively declared and there were then to be discussions about the legality of the transfer of the shareholdings made in the past by H23 spa. Already in the past, the Volpi Group had attempted, without success, to make use of the criminal instrument of preventive seizure to attack Maurizio Setti and Star Ball srl, who then saw their reasons fully recognized by the Court of Cassation and then by the Court of Review of Bologna, which annulled the seizure of the heritage of Setti and that of Star Ball. The related proceeding, which received widespread media coverage, ended in nothing and was dismissed by the investigating judge at the request of the Prosecutor's Office itself. Maurizio Setti and Star Ball srl are calm and calm, because they are convinced that they can demonstrate, even on this occasion, the correctness, legitimacy and lawfulness of their actions and the lack of the conditions for the seizure. They have therefore instructed their lawyers to act immediately to challenge the preventive seizure.”