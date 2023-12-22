Measure as part of an investigation by the Bologna prosecutor's office, the accountant Reverberi appointed custodian of the shares

The soldiers of the economic-financial police unit of the Guardia di Finanza of Bologna, delegated by the Bologna Prosecutor's Office, executed a preventive seizure decree, issued by the investigating judge, concerning the 100% shareholding of the company Star Ball Srl, in 'Hellas Verona. The precautionary measure, writes the Gdf in a note, arises from investigations conducted following the bankruptcy of a Spa “already owner of the aforementioned and integral shareholding”.

The investigations carried out would have highlighted “episodes of distraction, perpetrated through the transfer of representative shares” of Hellas Verona from the bankrupt company to Star Ball Srl, “also attributable to the same entrepreneur”, i.e. the patron of the club, Maurizio Setti, under investigation for bankruptcy. After having ordered the preventive seizure of the entire shareholding held by Star Ball Srl, the investigating judge of the Court of Bologna appointed the accountant Stefano Reverberi as custodian of the share.