We are increasingly aware that good ventilation is not only better for our health, but it makes the environment much easier to air condition and keep under control. That is why new constructions place a lot of emphasis on it to improve energy efficiency (and receive more benefits and aid when doing so).

However, not all homes have equipment of this type already installed or homes built with these issues in mind, and many times we use too much heating, we open the windows too much, or we simply breathe air that is not optimal for our health. .

If you are interested in all these things, heating, ventilating and purifying the air you breathe, you will soon realize that you need several gadgets and each one costs several hundred euros. Better to cut corners and purchase this all-in-one from Rowenta, which will also perform better than any of them separately.

Of course, it is not cheap and it is an investment to consider but that will pay off in the long run. In addition, now on Amazon it is reduced by almost 30% for 399 euros.

It is shaped like a high-end tower fan with a much better design than cheaper alternatives and an oscillation of 0 to 30, 60 or even 90 degrees so you will cover the entire living room or room if you put it in a corner or between two sofas that form a right angle to each other.

This fan is very powerful and moves air at more than 2 meters per second when set to maximum power with a flow of almost 400 liters per second. The breeze generated is felt up to 8 meters away. Despite this, thanks to its design, it is very quiet in the most relaxed operating modes and you can sleep with it on since it operates even at just 31 dB (imperceptible).

The good thing is that it has ceramic technology such as a mid-high range radiator with up to 2100W of power that, together with air, allows you to heat any room in a jiffy. Of course, it makes a little more noise, but without exceeding 50 dB, which would be when it starts to be somewhat annoying when watching TV, for example.

Automatic day and night modes adjust power as needed with integrated thermostatic control system for optimal operation in all seasons

In addition, being a high-end appliance and fan, it is designed for simple repair and can be easily replaced for a minimum of 15 years.

In short, an appliance that, although it may seem expensive at first glance, can save us a lot of money and space in the long run. Take advantage of the offer and get it for only 399 euros.

