Symbiotes have become a very important part of the Marvel Universe. What at first seemed to be Venom's only introduction as one of Spider-Man's most well-known villains has expanded into an entire universe. Knull's arrival marked a complete renewal in the world of symbiotes, bringing with it a huge change to what we know about them. In fact, symbiotes have starred in some of the strangest stories in recent years, but there is one that stands out above the rest.

Eddie Brock became pregnant in one of the most tragic stories of the Venom symbiote

Undoubtedly, the story of The Nativity is among the strangest starring Venom. Here the alien symbiote becomes pregnant, while Eddie Brock was hosting it. In the end, Venom gave birth to the Sleeper symbiote. Some experiments that were led by Alchemax They planned to unite Sleeping with the Scorpion, but this could unleash the worst version of the symbiote descended from Venom. Eddie and Venom agreed to leave their son under the supervision of Alchemax, with the caveat that they could only study him under ethical principles. Venom visited Sleeper often with the intention of leading it on a good path.

In Venom: First Hostthe original host of Venom, Tel-Kar, kidnapped Sleeper from Alchemax's holdings with the intention of bonding to him unless Venom released Eddie Brock. In hopes of protecting Sleeping, Venom joined Tel-Karwho later left the Tierra. Sleeper ended up joining Eddie to save his father from the clutches of Tel-Kar.

Sleeper managed to lobotomize Tel-Kar, using his body as a host to explore the limits of outer space. This allowed him Sleeping connecting with the greater universe, being exposed to cultures and species you would never have otherwise encountered. Sleeper's skill set is very variedalthough the most notable thing is that it can expel corrosive agents from its body, as well as communicate telepathically through the secretion of its pheromones.

After taking over Tel-Kar's body and explore space, Sleeper returned to Earth to help defeat the symbiote god Fuck and save many lives during the events that happened during King in Black. She has always been present in the most recent stories of the Marvel Universe one way or another. In this way, Sleeper has quickly become one of the most effective symbiote agents and one of the most powerful children of Venom till the date.

The comic Venom #164 It is now available.

