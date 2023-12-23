A young symbiote demonstrates that it can destroy Venom in just a few seconds.

Venom has appeared in the new Spider-Man video game

Join the conversation

The fact that Venom has faced the strongest heroes in Marvel has allowed him to establish himself as a true threat. In the past she's faced some really intimidating characters, but it seems like none of them are worthy of her respect. At least that's what the symbiote has emphasized. Venom has been Spider-Man's main villain for many years, as well as Carnageand has even fought heavyweights from Marvel Comics as Fuck y Juggernaut. Still, despite facing these incredibly powerful enemies, Venom has named a single surprising symbiote that he has a particular fear of: Normie Osborn's Rascal Symbiote.

A young symbiote demonstrates that it can destroy Venom in just a few seconds

The comic Red Goblin #10 featured the confrontation between Venom and Rascal. In this story, the Rascal symbiote realizes that he is harming his host, Norm Osborn. With the sole intention of being able to save his life, the Rascal symbiote chases Venom, trying to force Venom to separate them so that Normie can live. However, this is something that Venom simply isn't capable of doing, even if he wanted to. This triggers complete madness in Rascalwho ends up attacking Venom, leaving him unconsciousand. A great achievement considering Venom has a long list of strong adversaries.

Symbiotes are among the strongest villains in the world. Marvel Universeand have even sometimes been shown to be capable of taking over cosmic beings such as Celestials. The simple fact that Venom points to Rascal as an especially lethal symbiote, it is something that should be taken into account. The Rascal symbiote is young and inexperienced, so he does not yet understand what laws govern the world. He simply confronts things that he considers a big threat. The way Rascal tends to deal with threats as well It's surprisingly brutal..

On the other hand, Rascal has a surprising ability that could knock out practically any type of inhabitant of Klyntar. Rascal has the surprising ability to absorb other symbiotes, as demonstrated during the event Carnage Reigns. This means that, although the physical strength and speed of Rascal are a basic problem, if Rascal had wanted, he could have simply absorbed the venom symbiote completely and never leave a trace of it again.

Red Goblin's fight didn't last long, as Venom spent most of the time trying to figure out why Rascal was upset and what he wanted from him. Even if Venom didn't unleash his full force on him, Rascal proved to be a more than worthy rival for the legacy of Venom. The fact that Rascal is a new symbiote does not take away from the fact that his ferocity and combat capabilities should be underestimated. Venom has discovered that he should be more careful with Rascal If you don't want to die in it Marvel Universe.

The comic Red Goblin #10 It is now available.

Join the conversation