Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will meet Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the president of Guyana, on Thursday to discuss the situation in Guayana Esequiba, the oil- and natural resource-rich territory that is part of Guyana but which Venezuela has claimed as its own for about two centuries.

Last Sunday, Venezuelan voters voted in favor of annexing Guayana Esequiba to the national territory in a controversial referendum, considered an explicit provocation by Guyana. The annexation of Esequibo by Venezuela seems like a rather remote possibility, however Venezuela is already moving to do so, and the issue is significantly escalating tensions between the two countries.

The announcement of the meeting between Maduro and Ali was made by Ralph Gonsalves, who in addition to being the prime minister of the Caribbean nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is also the president pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), an international body of which the 33 states of Central and South America are members.

The Venezuelan government has made it known that the meeting will have the aim of protecting the country’s aspiration to “keep Latin America and the Caribbean a zone of peace”. Guyana’s office of the presidency said Ali agreed to participate in the meeting, but that the boundaries of his territory were “not in question.”

The Guayana Esequiba, or Esequibo Territory, is an area slightly larger than Greece, rich in oil and resources. It is internationally recognized as part of Guyana, but Venezuela claims it is part of its territory because it was part of it when much of the region was a colony of Spain, and has claimed ownership of it since 1811, the year of its independence . In 1899 an international arbitration ruling established that Guayana Esequiba belonged to the United Kingdom, which integrated it into British Guiana. In 1966, when Guyana gained independence from the United Kingdom, the region continued to be part of the country.

Maduro claims that the Esequibo claim has to do with a question of national identity, but the natural resources in which the region is rich also have something to do with it.

Last Sunday’s referendum, approved with over 90 percent of the “yes” votes, was promoted by Maduro’s authoritarian government, which publicized it with a massive communications campaign. It was organized with the aim of creating a Venezuelan state in the Esequibo region, to be incorporated into the country’s territory, and to extend Venezuelan citizenship to the inhabitants of the area: all without the permission of Guyana. He also proposed to oppose with all means the neighboring country’s “claim” to “unilaterally dispose of a sea yet to be demarcated, illegally and in violation of international law” and to remove jurisdiction over territorial disputes from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). at Guayana Esequiba.

Guyana had lodged an appeal against the referendum, asking the ICJ, the UN’s main judicial body, to intervene to block it. According to Guyana, Venezuela’s claims are a “threat to international peace and security”: but plans to incorporate the territory are not limited to the referendum alone.

On Tuesday, two days after the referendum, Maduro presented the new map of Venezuela, which incorporates the Essequibo, and announced a special law aimed at creating a new Venezuelan province in the territory, for which he also appointed a new governor , Major General Alexis Rodríguez Cabello.

In the meantime, Maduro had already sent an army contingent near the border with the disputed territory, asked the state oil company PDVSA to draw a map of the deposits and resources to be explored, and ordered the National Assembly to prepare a bill to to delimit the portion of the territorial sea to which, according to him, Guyana will no longer have the right of access.

The UN Security Council met for an emergency closed-door meeting on Friday to discuss the issue at the request of Guyana, which accused Venezuela of violating the UN Charter by attempting to seize part of its territory. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was invited to the meeting between the two presidents as an observer, invited Maduro to dialogue, arguing the importance of avoiding unilateral measures that could aggravate tensions. CELAC and the Caribbean Community, another regional organization, in turn underlined “the urgent need to de-escalate the conflict to start a dialogue” between the parties.

