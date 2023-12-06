On Tuesday Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s authoritarian president, authorized the start of exploration of oil and gas fields in Guayana Esequiba, a region of Guyana, a small state east of Venezuela. Last Sunday, Venezuela approved the annexation of Guayana Esequiba into its territory through a referendum that was not recognized as legitimate by Guyana and which was deemed a propaganda move by Maduro to increase his popularity ahead of next year’s elections .

The Esequiba Guayana, or Esequibo Territory, is an area slightly larger than Greece, rich in oil and the subject of an ancient border dispute: it is internationally recognized as part of Guyana, but Venezuela claims it is part of its territory because it was part of it at the time when much of the region was a colony of Spain. Venezuela has had territorial claims on Guayana Esequiba since the year of its independence, 1811, and the dispute has not yet been resolved.

Sunday’s referendum proposed creating a Venezuelan state in the Esequibo region, to be incorporated into the country’s territory, and extending Venezuelan citizenship to the area’s inhabitants, all without Guyana’s permission. Guyana had strongly opposed the referendum and immediately said it would not recognize the results. At the moment there has been no reaction from the Guyana government to Maduro’s order to begin exploration of the Guyana Esequiba oil fields.

– Read also: Because Venezuela wants to annex a region of Guyana