loading…

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks to military staff during a meeting at the Ministry of Defense, in Caracas, Venezuela, December 28, 2023. Photo/Zurimar Campos/Miraflores Palace/REUTERS

CARACAS – Britain's decision to send warships to Guyana violates the “spirit” of the agreement to resolve the Essequibo dispute peacefully and will be met with “defensive measures”.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirmed this on Thursday (28/12/2023).

Earlier this week, the UK announced it would send the offshore patrol ship HMS Trent, currently deployed in the Caribbean, to visit “regional allies and Commonwealth partners.”

Maduro called the move “practically a military threat from London” that violates “the spirit of dialogue, diplomacy and peace in the agreement” made with Guyana.

“I have ordered the activation of joint defense actions by the Bolivarian National Armed Forces in response to British provocations and threats to the peace and sovereignty of our country,” the Venezuelan president said in a televised address.

“Venezuela is taking all measures, within the framework of the Constitution and International Law, to defend its maritime and territorial integrity,” said a Foreign Ministry statement in Caracas.

Following a national referendum in early December, Caracas claimed “Guayana Esequiba,” a largely forested region rich in mineral resources that Venezuela has claimed for more than a century.

Also read: Lebanon warns of all-out war due to Israeli provocation

Guyana has protested, saying the territory covers two-thirds of its internationally recognized territory and asking the “international community” for help.

Brazil and several Caribbean countries offered to mediate in the dispute, leading Maduro and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali to sign the Argyle Declaration on December 14, at a meeting in St Vincent.