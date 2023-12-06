loading…

Government supporter holding the sign Essequibo ours, vote YES 5 times while participating in a signature gathering event in support of a referendum on Venezuela’s rights to the potentially oil-rich Esequiba region in Guyana, Caracas,

CARACAS – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sent troops to the border with Guyana in preparation to claim 160,000 square kilometers of territory known as the Essequibo.

The move was revealed by the Spanish daily El Pais. “An unknown number of Venezuelan troops have been sent to Puerto Barima, in Delta Amacuro state,” the Spanish media said.

Meanwhile, Maduro has unveiled a new map of Venezuela covering the region, named ‘Guyana Essequiba,’ after 10.4 million Venezuelan voters approved the move in a referendum on Sunday.

“We want a peaceful rescue of Guayana Esequiba,” said Maduro on Tuesday (5/12/2023).

He explained, “Our Guiana Esequiba has been de facto occupied by the British Empire and its heirs and they have devastated the region.”

Maduro also appointed Major General Alexis Rodriguez Cabello as the region’s new governor. His current seat is Tumeremo, a mining town in Bolivar state.

Following Maduro’s announcement, Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali delivered a televised address, accusing Venezuela of seeking to annex more than two-thirds of his country’s territory.

“This is a direct threat to Guyana’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence, as well as a violation of the basic principles of international law,” Ali said, adding he would “intensify preventive measures” to safeguard his territory.

In 1899, the United States (US) assigned the disputed territory to what was then the British colony of Guyana, and accepted London’s arguments while applying the Monroe Doctrine, which stated that the US considered America as its sphere of influence.

But Venezuela never accepted the ruling as legitimate, and in 2018 referred the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

This dispute was exacerbated by the discovery of large oil reserves in the Atlantic Ocean, in a coastal zone claimed by both countries. Exxon Mobil already has an oil drilling platform in the area.

On Tuesday, Maduro said foreign companies exploiting resources in the region without permission from Caracas have three months to “comply with the law.”

(she)