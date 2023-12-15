Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali met on Thursday to discuss the situation in Guayana Esequiba, a territory rich in oil and natural resources that is part of Guyana but which Venezuela has claimed as its own for about two centuries . It was the first meeting between the two since a controversial referendum was held on 3 December in Venezuela on the annexation of Guayana Esequiba to the national territory, in which the votes in favor had clearly won.

At the end of the meeting, which lasted about two hours, the two presidents published a joint statement in which they said that both parties will undertake not to use force “under any circumstances” to reclaim Guayana Esequiba, and that they will “adapt to international law” to resolve the issue.

The meeting between Maduro and Irfaan Ali took place at the airport in Kingstown, capital of the Caribbean nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It was mediated by Ralph Gonsalves, who in addition to being prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is also president pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), an international body of which the 33 states of Central America and of South America.

The joint document produced at the end of the meeting, however, is rather vague on what will actually happen in the disputed territory, and neither Venezuela nor Guyana have agreed on how to resolve the dispute regarding the jurisdiction of Guayana Esequiba. The President of Guyana said he has full confidence in the proceedings of the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ), which since 2018 has been examining Guyana's request to consider the current borders legitimate and binding. Maduro, however, stated that he does not recognize the jurisdiction of the Court in this matter.

However, the two presidents said that in three months they will meet again in Brazil to discuss the issue, and that in the meantime a joint commission of foreign ministers and technicians will be formed who will work together to find a solution.

The Guayana Esequiba, or Esequibo Territory, is an area slightly larger than Greece, rich in oil and resources. It is internationally recognized as part of Guyana, but Venezuela claims it is part of its territory because it was part of it when much of the region was a colony of Spain, and has claimed ownership of it since 1811, the year of its independence . In 1899 an international arbitration ruling established that Guayana Esequiba belonged to the United Kingdom, which integrated it into British Guiana. In 1966, when Guyana gained independence from the United Kingdom, the region continued to be part of the country.

Maduro claims that the Esequibo claim has to do with a question of national identity, but the natural resources in which the region is rich also have something to do with it.

The referendum of December 3, approved with over 90 percent of the “yes” votes, was promoted by Maduro's authoritarian government, which publicized it with a massive communications campaign. It had been organized with the aim of creating a Venezuelan state in the Esequibo region, to be incorporated into the country's territory, and to extend Venezuelan citizenship to the inhabitants of the area: all without the permission of Guyana. He also proposed to oppose with all means the neighboring country's “claim” to “unilaterally dispose of a sea yet to be demarcated, illegally and in violation of international law” and to remove jurisdiction over territorial disputes from the International Court of Justice (ICJ). at Guayana Esequiba.

Guyana had lodged an appeal against the referendum, asking the ICJ, the UN's main judicial body, to intervene to block it. The Court had not blocked the referendum, but had warned the Venezuelan government that it could not change the status quo of the disputed territory.

Two days after the referendum, Maduro also presented a new map of Venezuela incorporating Esequibo, and announced a special law aimed at creating a new Venezuelan province in the territory. He had also already sent an army contingent near the border with the disputed territory, asked the state oil company PDVSA to draw a map of the deposits and resources to be explored, and ordered the National Assembly to prepare a bill to delimit the portion of the territorial sea to which, according to him, Guyana will no longer have the right of access.

